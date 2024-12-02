The festive event takes place at Haverfordwest High VC School this Friday, December 6.

The audience will be able to join Santa and his Elf on a magical musical Christmas journey, as they take in performances from the county’s Training Orchestra, Brass Band, String Orchestra, rock and pop Bands, Wind Band, woodwind ensemble and Community Choir.

Doors open 6.15pm for a 7pm start. Entry is £8 adults, £4 children, £18 family ticket (two adults and up to four children), payable by cash or card on the door.

A collection for PATCH - such as tinned and non-perishable goods and Christmas chocolate treats - will be taken on the night.

Additional parking is available at the Archives centre