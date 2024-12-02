The organised kayaking group, with an experienced leader, got into difficulties on Saturday afternoon around Pwll Deri, south of Strumble Head.

Two RNLI lifeboats, three coastguard land teams and an HM Coastguard helicopter took part in the mercy mission.

The kayakers, who were rafted together, raised their alarm because they were struggling to make progress in strengthening winds.

Close to cliffs

Their position close to cliffs as they sheltered from the wind meant they were unable to establish clear VHF and mobile phone communication with HM Coastguard, so they then activated three personal locator beacons (PLB) and red lights.

This enabled their location to be pinpointed by their rescuers.

RNLI relief staff coxswain, Pete Yates, said: ‘The kayakers in this situation did everything correctly. They were experienced and had the correct equipment for their activity.

“Activating multiple beacons at once provided a very clear indication that we were looking for multiple casualties and provided a location to head to.

“Personal locator beacons can be readily purchased, and provide an extra means of getting a message to emergency services that you need help, in addition to more traditional methods.

The kayakers are assisted into the Fishguard lifeboat. (Image: RNLI/Cedwyn Rogers)

“We would like to take the opportunity to remind all water users to ensure they carry sufficient means of contacting assistance appropriate to their activity and location around the coast, and that these should be kept within reach at all times.”

Teams to the scene

The rescue operation began at 3.32pm on Saturday November 30 with the launch of Fishguard RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat, Blue Peter VI, followed by the launch of St Davids RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat, the Norah Wortley.

Coastguard teams from Fishguard, St Davids and Dale made their way to the area to help locate the kayakers, with a coastguard helicopter also making its way to the location.

The group were quickly pinpointed in an isolated spot of shallow water thanks to their red lights.

Because of the conditions, the approaching darkness and the large size of the kayaks, it was decided to take the seven people onto the Fishguard lifeboat and recover the kayaks later, if conditions allowed.

The scene from Fishguard lifeboat, showing St Davids lifeboat and some of the kayakers. (Image: RNLI/Cedwyn Rogers)

Hypothermia

The helicopter remained on scene until all the kayakers had been helped aboard the lifeboat, with both lifeboats working to recover the kayaks from the water.

Concerns that one kayaker could have hypothermia saw them kept under observation by casualty-care trained lifeboat crew, before both lifeboats arrived at Fishguard, where the kayaks were transferred from the St Davids lifeboat.

Fishguard lifeboat made its way into Lower Town to transfer the kayakers and their belongings into the care of HM Coastguard Fishguard.