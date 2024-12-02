On Saturday crowds flocked to the town for the turning on of Cardigan’s Christmas lights, Cardigan Castle's Christmas Fair, the launch of the Festival of Light Trail through the town and late-night shopping.

(Image: Cllr Clive Davies) Cardigan's mayor Cllr Olwen Davies and Cardigan Town Council turned on the Christmas Lights at The Guildhall accompanied by choirs of local school children from Choirs from Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi and Cardigan Primary. Santa was in his grotto in The Guildhall and illuminated Christmas tractors from Cffi Penparc attended ahead of their run on December 16.

As well as the town's gorgeous Christmas lights and a magnificent tree, there were extra illuminated features on the Light Trail; with beautiful giant lanterns on buildings, artists' films in shop windows and more.

(Image: Small World Theatre) Late night shopping provided a delightful array of Christmas wares from Cardigan’s unique, independent traders, supplemented by Cardigan Castle’s Christmas Fair with its wealth of craft stalls and festive food and drink.

The festival enjoyment continues throughout December with west Wales’ finest Lantern Parade brought to you by Small World Theatre at 7pm on December 6. There's also wreath making and pottery workshops, live music, talks, exhibitions, theatre and more at various venues across the town.

(Image: Cllr Clive Davies) Gŵyl y Golau, is presented by Small World Theatre and supported by Cardigan Town Council. It has received financial support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as part of the Cynnal y Cardi Community Fund, administrated by the Cynnal y Cardi team for Ceredigion County Council.

For more information about the Festival of Light, the calendar of winter events and more, visit www.creativecardigan.com.