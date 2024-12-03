One of Wales' top choirs is set to perform in the Teifi Valley.
Côr CF1, which started as a youth choir, is renowned for championing the Welsh language and regularly commissions new music.
Under the leadership of Elir Owen, the 40-strong group won the Choir of the World title at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod in 2022.
The choir will be performing at Rhosygilwen’s Neuadd y Dderwen on December 7 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £15 and can be purchased online at the Rhosygilwen website or by calling 01239 841387 during office hours.
Côr CF1, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022, has performed in prestigious venues worldwide.
