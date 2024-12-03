The event, a collaboration between Pembrokeshire Youth, The Children and Young People's Rights Office, and Children's Services, was held on November 22 at the Merlin Theatre, Pembrokeshire College.

The awards recognise children and young people who achieve exceptional things and make a real difference in their communities.

The Pembrokeshire Youth Bank played a significant role in the event, from conception to planning and execution on the night of the awards.

The event was sponsored by BAM Nuttall and Pure West Radio.

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi won the Eco Champion Award (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The winners and runners-up in various categories were announced at the event.

The Edge Quiet Hour won the Achieving Positive Change award, with Craig Thompson and Samantha Barton as runners-up.

The Arts Award was won by Lleucu-Haf Thomas, with FADDS Youth Theatre and Tomos Roberts as runners-up.

The Eco Champion Award was given to Senedd Gwyrdd at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi.

The Education Award was won by Megan Thomas, with Carla Briskham as the runner-up.

The Fundraising Award was won by Ellie Neville, with George Bromwich and Molly Venables as runners-up.

The community award winners (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Eirlys Lloyd-Phillips won the Making a Difference in the Community award, with Pembroke Family of Schools - Social Action Project, We Know... Our Journey Group, and Neyland Youth Club Group as runners-up.

The Most Inspiring Story award was won by Aaron Briskham, with Aimee Hawkings and Molly Evans as runners-up.

The Music Award was shared by Carys Wood and Alice Thomas, with Amy Evans and Iestyn Barrellie as runners-up.

The Sport Award was shared by Harley and Liam Franz, with Caiden Meacham and Ava Tyrie as runners-up.

The Voice Award was won by Tegan Skyrme, with Niamh Jones and Mya-Rose John as runners-up.

The Young Leader/Peer Mentoring Award was shared by Daniella Loveridge and Chloe Harries, with Tomos Padel, Brogan Collins, and The Point as runners-up.

The final award of the night, the special Spotlight Award, was given to Freya Terry for her significant contribution and achievement.

Freya has been struggling with her mental health since she was 11.

However, she has come out stronger and decided to do a solo voyage around the UK and Ireland to raise awareness of mental health in young people.

She has given talks to Pembrokeshire youth groups and others as she makes her way around the country.

Despite boat problems and a freak wave that left her with a concussion, she has continued her journey and is making great progress.

Director of education, Steven Richards-Downes, presented the overall Spotlight Award and said: "Everyone nominated in these Spotlight Awards are a real inspiration to their peers and the wider community.

"It was an honour to present the overall award for Freya, her story demonstrates a real resilience and commitment to give something back to society while overcoming her own struggles."

Pembrokeshire County Council chairman, Councillor Steve Alderman, said: "It is fantastic to see our young people being celebrated for the exceptional things they have achieved and the difference they make in their communities."

Councillor Tessa Hodgson, cabinet member for social care & safeguarding, added: "Sometimes young people are not given the credit they deserve and it is fantastic that this event is dedicated to celebrating the wonderful things they can achieve."

The award ceremony was followed by refreshments and entertainment, including an inflatable assault course, circus skills, a photo booth, as well as candyfloss and popcorn in the college foyer.