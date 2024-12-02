Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.

Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

Seven common speed cameras myths

In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.

The GoSafe partnership aims to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".

So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single speed camera set to be active in Wales in December 2024.

Mobile speed cameras in Pembrokeshire during December

Motorists will need to keep an eye out for a host of mobile speed cameras set up across Pembrokeshire this month including in Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The location of all the mobile speed cameras set to be active in Pembrokeshire during December, according to the GoSafe 'Safety Camera Location Search' map, are:

B4546 - The Moorings, St Dogmaels (speed limit: 20mph)

B4546 - St Dogmaels Road, St Dogmaels (20mph)

A487 - Eglwyswrw (30mph)

A487 - Simpsons Cross (20mph)

B4341 - Portfield Gate (20mph)

Ysgol Glan Cleddau (20mph)

Freystrop Village (20mph)

Johnston Community Primary School (20mph)

A4076 - Steynton Road (near school) (30mph)

Monkton Primary School (20mph)

Penrhyn Church in Wales VC School (20mph)

A4075 - Holyland Road, Pembroke (20mph)

Houghton (20mph)

A4075 - Carew Village (20mph)

A4139 - Jameston (20mph)

A4139 - Marsh Road, Tenby (20mph)

A478 - Begelly (20mph)

Stepaside School, Kilgetty (20mph)

Kiln Park Road, Narberth (20mph)

A477 - Llanteg (40mph)

Tavernspite Community Primary School (20mph)

To see the full map including the location of all fixed, red light, speed on green and average speed cameras in Pembrokeshire (and Wales), visit the GoSafe website (a link to which can be found above).