Tenby Sailing Club has announced that its ground floor toilets and showers are temporarily closed for refurbishment.
The club has apologised for any inconvenience, stating that members' fobs will not work during this time.
The work is scheduled to be completed by March, and the top floor toilets will be accessible when the club is open.
Upcoming events include Sunday lunch on December 8, a Christmas party on December 21, a Boxing Day raffle and a New Year's Eve party.
