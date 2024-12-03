James Albero joins a group of 35 award holders from across the UK who will use their experiences to advocate for young people.

Mr Albero, who was encouraged by his parents to participate in the DofE programme, said: "I really surprised myself with how much I’ve enjoyed the award, and it’s definitely made me realise that I should give things a go before saying no."

Having never volunteered before, Mr Albero supported the caretaker at Greenhill School for his volunteering section by helping with litter picking, recycling, painting, and general upkeep.

He also combined his love for travel and cooking by taking up a cookery course in the French Alps for his residential section.

Mr Albero said: "DofE has been a great way to explore activities I want to do but didn’t have the motivation to do on my own.

"I’ve learnt to drive for my Gold Skill section, and doing that for my DofE kept me accountable."

For his Silver and Gold Volunteering, he became a Young Leader at Scouts, where he taught outdoor and life skills.

He said: "Having that young person there that the Scouts can trust and talk to is so important."

Ashley Williams, UK youth engagement manager at The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: "James is one of many young people who have achieved incredible things through their DofE.

"I am excited to see the positive impact our new cohort of youth ambassadors make this year."