A Pembrokeshire council tenant has been fined £1,000 for failing to clear waste from her garden.
Sheena Deacon, of Wavell Crescent, Pembroke Dock, was issued with a Community Protection Warning Notice to remove the accumulated waste.
The waste was causing a rodent infestation and posed a health hazard.
Pembrokeshire County Council's public health and public protection division engaged with the tenant and conducted investigations before issuing the notice.
However, the waste was not cleared, leading to a court hearing.
Ms Deacon did not attend the hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court and was fined £200 for each of the five breaches of the Community Protection Notice.
She was also ordered to pay £1,000 towards costs.
Councillor Jacob Williams, Pembrokeshire County Council's cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, said: "The Public Protection teams work hard to ensure council tenants are not put at risk from health hazards caused by anti-social behaviour of this nature.
"We will always seek to work with tenants to resolve these issues."
The council warned that if the waste is not removed, a Criminal Behaviour Order could be applied for under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act.
Breaches of this order could result in further penalties.
