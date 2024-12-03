Terrie Savage of Hayscastle stormed through this year’s London Marathon in less than four hours, with the aim of supporting both the Wales Air Ambulance Service and the Chemotherapy Day Unit (CDU) at Withyvbush Hospital.

The Air Ambulance provided sterling service and support to her family when her grandfather suffered a fatal heart attack in 2021, while more recently, he CDU team are currently caring for her father as he receives treatment.

Terrie's sister Georgia was amongst the CDU staff receiving the donation. (Image: Withybush CDU) Terrie has now made donations of £7,000 to each of the two charities, when amongst the nursing staff receiving the CDU donation was her sister Georgia, who is a nursing sister on the CDU team.

She explained: “My family has needed the support of the Wales Air Ambulance Service, and the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Withybush Hospital as my Dad is currently receiving treatment and support from the nursing team.

“It was doubly important for me to be able to support this charity as my sister works on the Unit alongside a wonderful team of clinicians”

"Wonderful donation"





CDU charity trustee Charity Trustee Bernie George said: “ It was a pleasure to meet Terrie and to arrange for her to make her donation in person to the nurses who were simply amazed when they saw the £7,000 cheque.

“Our charity is local and focused entirely on the needs of the patients who attend the Chemotherapy Day Unit and the clinicians who work there.

"We will aim to work closely with the team to spend this wonderful donation wisely”