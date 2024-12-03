Templeton School has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Flag Award after previously gaining three Green Flag Awards, thanks to the environmental education programme, Eco-Schools.

Eco-Schools is an international programme run in Wales by Keep Wales Tidy, and funded by the Welsh Government.

The Eco-Schools programme inspires and empowers pupils to be leaders of change in their community, teaching them about sustainable living and global citizenship while giving them the information and support they need to make changes that will benefit their school, environment, and wider community, such as reducing waste, energy consumption, transport, biodiversity, healthy living, and litter issues.

Templeton School carried out a wide range of actions to improve many aspects of the school as part of the platinum assessment.

Some of the projects that the children led include improving outdoor spaces to improve biodiversity across the school grounds, projects to reduce the amount of paper used, and also investigating litter problems within the community.

Oliver Furneaux, the school's Eco-Schools leader, said: "It has been excellent to see the pupils of the past and current Eco-Committee work so hard towards achieving this award.

"They have promoted many key messages through their projects and it has been wonderful to see the impact that they have had."

Bethan Evans-Phillips, education officer for Keep Wales Tidy, said: "The Platinum Flag is a very impressive achievement and highlights the enthusiasm and commitment that Templeton School has towards sustainable development.

"The dedication of the Eco-Committee over many years has been inspirational.

"I’d like to congratulate and thank all of the pupils and staff involved for their hard work."

