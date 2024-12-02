Cove Corner coffee shop on Fishguard Square has only been open a few weeks but already the place is buzzing and there are plans for so much more.

The café is the brainchild of brothers Jake and Danny Morgan and Jake’s partner Phoebe Noott.

(Image: Western Telegraph) Danny is already well-known in the local hospitality industry, as he has been manager of the popular Royal Oak pub for years.

Jake and Phoebe have spent the last 18 months travelling in Asia and then living and working in Australia’s Bondi Beach.

Inspired by the café culture down under, Phoebe and Jake wanted to create something similar on their return home.

They took over the former Popty café on Fishguard Square, which had been closed for some months. Giving a light, bright makeover and focussing on providing quality coffee and cakes, as well as one off events.

(Image: Western Telegraph) “We’ve had a really good start,” said Jake. “We are really happy with how it’s going and really enjoying it.”

Jake and Phoebe both worked as baristas in Australia so have got all the techniques to serve a good cup of coffee.

They serve Hard Lines Coffee from Cardiff, which is made from beans roasted on an eco-friendly Loring S15 and shipping coffee to customers around the country and cakes from Fishguard’s Thursday Market as well as the St Davids Cake Company.

This weekend the café will start serving hot food during the day and there are also plans to open for pop up evenings serving burgers and pizzas.

Cove Corner is fully licensed and on December 14 and 21 will run bottomless brunch events together with live music.

There will also be a kids craft and cookie decorating day on December 23 and the café will be open on New Year's Eve for Fishguard’s famous street party.

(Image: Western Telegraph)

When the weather gets warmer Phoebe and Jake plan to form a running club that will end its runs at the café. They are also hoping to hold special mother and baby and accessible café days.

“We want to make it more of a social club than just a café,” said Phoebe. “A really nice place for people to come.

“It’s really exciting and we have had great support from locals with lots of people offering help and everyone really pleased to have it here.”

Cove Corner, on Fishguard Square is open from 8am until 4pm seven days a week. For more information on pop up and one off events, visit Cove Corner on Facebook or Instagram.