Research from the Charity Commission revealed only 47 per cent of individuals donated money, goods, or raised funds for charity in 2023, a drop from 62 per cent in 2020.

This decline, along with increased demand for services and escalating operating costs, could significantly strain many Pembrokeshire charities.

Ansvar Insurance, an insurance provider for the charity, not-for-profit, faith, and care sectors, has identified five risks charities are expected to face in 2025.

Adam Tier, head of underwriting at Ansvar, said: "In 2025, charities will have to deal with rising operational costs, growing service demand, and monetary donations continuing to be affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

"The impact on the sector has been significant, particularly for smaller, local charities, where resources are already stretched."

The first risk is financial instability, driven by declining donations and rising costs, including increased utility bills and the upcoming living wage increase to £12.21 per hour.

Other concerns include an increased demand for services, declining income from donations, and cybersecurity threats.

A third of charities that responded to the Government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2024 reported they had fallen victim to an attack.

Finally, new charity tax regulations will come into effect in April 2026, adding to the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill (DPDI), which may impact data protection, fundraising, and safeguarding.

Mr Tier said: "It’s vital that charities take proactive steps to ensure their resilience, from reviewing their financial strategies to securing adequate insurance cover to protect against emerging risks."