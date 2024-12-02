Residents of Oakwood Grove, Haverfordwest were concerned the leaves would injure someone.

After the issue was reported to County Councillor for the Castle Ward, Thomas Baden Tudor, the pavements were completely cleared.

Before the maintenance work, leaves covered the pavement. (Image: Cllr Thomas Baden Tudor) The pavement was cleared from leaves after residents reported the issue to Cllr Thomas Baden Tudor. (Image: Cllr Thomas Baden Tudor) Pembrokeshire County Council maintenance team have removed any risk of injury. (Image: Cllr Thomas Baden Tudor) Writing on his Facebook page, Mr Tudor said: “Following on from concerns raised by residents of Oakwood Grove about the leaves on the pavement and the danger it poses for residents when walking.

"I am pleased to report the pavements have now been cleared following my report to Pembrokeshire County Council maintenance team.

“Many thanks to all involved. That’s very much appreciated. See before and after photos.”