Pembrokeshire County Council have cleared a pile of leaves from a pavement near a housing estate.
Residents of Oakwood Grove, Haverfordwest were concerned the leaves would injure someone.
After the issue was reported to County Councillor for the Castle Ward, Thomas Baden Tudor, the pavements were completely cleared.
Writing on his Facebook page, Mr Tudor said: “Following on from concerns raised by residents of Oakwood Grove about the leaves on the pavement and the danger it poses for residents when walking.
"I am pleased to report the pavements have now been cleared following my report to Pembrokeshire County Council maintenance team.
“Many thanks to all involved. That’s very much appreciated. See before and after photos.”
