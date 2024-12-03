The Biophilia exhibition, by fine art photographer Karel Jasper, explores the connection between humans and the natural world.

Ms Jasper, from Pembrokeshire, has included a selection of limited edition prints from her recent pilgrimage-themed project.

These prints were part of a black and white photography book with poetry named 'The Way of a Bee.'

She is currently in her second year of an MA in Fine Art at Aberystwyth University.

Her work captures the changing seasons, rain, mist, and sunshine, and the relationship she forms with the places she revisits.

Ms Jasper said: "Through the rhythm of walking and ritual of a pilgrimage I found within me a sense of belonging, a deep sense of connection to the natural world and to the land I walk upon.

"This is an exhibition of photographs exploring the deep emotional connection and affinity between humans and the natural world.

"Looking at ways we can reconnect, to create more meaningful relationships with the earth.

"I find great value in revisiting places, seeing them change through the seasons, the beauty of them in the rain, the mist, and the sunshine.

"Each time I see different aspects of the rich tapestry that the natural world has to offer.

"By fully immersing myself in the experience a relationship forms between myself, the place, and the nonhuman beings.

"I love creating compositions around the contrast and balance between the light and shadows.

"Carrying just my camera, I am free to move around intuitively, experimenting with natural light wherever it may fall.

"Each photograph I take then becomes like a prayer flag, in celebration of the earth’s beauty.

"In some of the photographs, dancers lay upon the earth, listening, watching, smelling, hearing, touching.

"They become part of an interconnected community of beings of that place and create an embodied response as a language to understand it and be it.

"It has been a privilege to witness and photograph these intimate moments of connection."

Ms Jasper hopes her work will encourage people to appreciate nature and feel a sense of belonging and connection to the earth.

The exhibition will run from Friday, December 6 to Friday, January 17, 2025.