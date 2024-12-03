Wales and West Utilities is currently carrying out work on the A4076 in Johnston. The company says that this is for essential gas upgrade work, however locals say that it is making travel between Haverfordwest and Milford Haven extremely difficult and are questioning why traffic lights have been in place for a long time with no work seeming to take place.

“There have been traffic lights for more than a month,” said Johnston resident Icaro Taborda who works as a carer and travels the road twice a day.

“Everybody has been complaining. It is causing a lot of disruption for drivers.

“We are all in queues and queues. It is causing havoc. There are queues from the Vine Pub until you reach Nisa. It takes ages.”

Wales & West Utilities (WWU) programme controller for Pembrokeshire, Adam Smith said that the company was working in the St Peter’s Road and Milford Road areas of Johnston to upgrade the gas network.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future,” he said.

He added that WWU had worked closely with Pembrokeshire County Council and the South Wales Trunk Road Agency (SWTRA) to plan this project and to keep the local community, road users and colleagues safe while work is ongoing.

Traffic lights are currently in place at the junction of Langford Road and St Peter’s Road to the junction of Milford Road and Bulford Road.

“While we are doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, we would advise motorists to allow extra time to travel and use alternative routes if at all possible,” said Mr Smith.

He added that engineers began work on October 28 and are on schedule to finish on December 22.

He said that there may be instances where engineers are not on site, because they are either working on another section of this project, or waiting for a new road surface to set before they can continue working down the road.

“This job is a high priority and we are constantly working on it to ensure we complete it on schedule,” he said.

"We’re sorry for the disruption our work may be causing and we appreciate the patience and understanding of local people.

“We know working on roads like these is not ideal, but again, this work really is essential to keep the gas flowing to heat homes and power businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.”