Some 3.8 million tickets were handed out between July and September, according to analysis of Government data by the PA news agency and motoring research charity the RAC Foundation.

That represents a record daily average of 41,052.

The total is up 14% from 3.3 million during the same period in 2023 and more than double the 1.7 million in 2018.

Each ticket can be up to £100, meaning the total cost to drivers may be near £4.1 million per day at the current rate.

Private parking businesses have been accused of using misleading and confusing signs, aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees.

A Bill to enable the introduction of a legislation-backed code of conduct received royal assent in March 2019.

This code – due to come into force across Britain by the end of last year – included halving the cap on tickets for most parking offences to £50, creating a fairer appeals system, and banning the use of aggressive language on tickets.

But it was withdrawn by the Conservative government in June 2022 after a legal challenge by parking companies.

In June, industry bodies the British Parking Association (BPA) and the International Parking Community published their own code of practice.

It included requirements for consistent signage, a single set of rules for operators on private land and an “appeals charter”.

Motoring groups criticised it for not including features such as a cap on charges or the removal of debt recovery fees.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “Private parking is clearly one sector of the economy which appears to be booming but at the expense of millions of motorists each year.

“It is hard to believe that tens of thousands of drivers are setting out each day intent on flouting parking rules on private land and so risking stiff penalties. These numbers suggest that big questions remain about the way the current system is working – or failing.

“Drivers must be very wary of where they leave their vehicles as they head out to do their Christmas shopping because these numbers suggest that even the smallest indiscretion is likely to lead to a fine which will erase any sense of festive cheer.

“If ministers wanted to give motorists a Christmas present they should crack on with implementing the long-promised reforms to parking management which have now been on the statute book for more than five years.”

The analysis of parking tickets was based on the number of records obtained from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) by companies chasing vehicle owners for alleged infringements in private car parks, such as at shopping centres, leisure facilities and motorway service areas.

They do not include council-run car parks.

Some 172 parking management businesses requested vehicle owner records in the three months to the end of September.

ParkingEye was the most active, buying 594,000 records.

The DVLA charges private companies £2.50 per record.

The agency says its fees are set to recover the cost of providing the information and it does not make any money from the process.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “Motorists must be protected when using private car parks and we are determined to drive up standards in the industry.

“We know how much of an issue this is for drivers, which is why we will set out further details on the private parking code of practice as soon as possible.”