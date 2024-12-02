Millions of people across the UK who receive government support will receive their payments on different days ahead of Christmas and New Year.

The festive season can be a strain on finances at the best of times although this year families will also have to contend with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills.

The bank holiday dates mean many expecting DWP payments will see the money hit their bank accounts earlier than expected.

The Government website explains: "Benefits are usually paid straight into your bank, building society or credit union account.

"If your payment date is on a weekend or a bank holiday you’ll usually be paid on the working day before."

DWP Universal Credit payment dates over Christmas

If your payment was due to be paid on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, then you will receive your money on Tuesday, December 24.

If you are due to receive Universal Credit or any other benefit payment on New Year's Day (Wednesday, January 1), then you should receive your payment on Tuesday, December 31.

DWP Universal Credit payment increase

Benefits including Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments (PIP) will increase by 1.7 per cent next year, in line with inflation figures from September.

These are the benefits that usually rise in line with inflation:

Attendance allowance

Employment and support allowance

Housing benefit

Income support

Industrial injuries disablement benefit

Jobseeker's allowance

Maternity allowance

Pension credit

Personal independence payment

Statutory maternity/paternity/adoption/shared parental pay

Statutory sick pay

Tax credits

Universal credit

These amounts vary by circumstances, but some of the most common amounts are listed below. For full details, see the DWP guidance.

Universal Credit, single person, aged 25+

This is due to increase from £393.45 a month to £400.14, so an extra £6.69 a month

Universal Credit, single, aged 25+ with limited capability for work and work-related activity

This is scheduled to go up from £809.64 to £823.41, giving an additional £13.77 each month.

Universal Credit, single, aged 25+ with one child, born on or after 6 April 2017

This will go up from £681.37 to £692.95 a month, so will be £11.58 more.

Universal Credit, couple, at least one adult 25+ with two children, born on or after 6 April 2017

This is currently £1,193.44 and will go up to £1,213.72, so £20.28 a month.