With the festive season approaching, consumers often eat products they don’t normally eat, or consume more of certain products because of the time of year.

One of those products which usually sees a rise in consumption is cold-smoked fish.

The FSA is urging pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems, such as people with certain underlying conditions for example cancer, diabetes, liver and kidney disease, to avoid eating ready-to-eat cold-smoked or cured fish because of the risk of listeria.

Listeria infection, or listeriosis, is a rare but potentially severe foodborne illness that can have serious health consequences for pregnant women (can lead to miscarriage or stillbirth), those with a weakened immune system, and older adults.

The level of risk will depend on whether the individual has underlying health conditions. The risk also increases with advancing age and in pregnancy.

Linden Jack, Head of Food, Feed and Incidents Policy Unit at the FSA, said: “We understand that smoked fish is a popular choice during the festive season, and for many, with the proper precautions, it can be enjoyed safely.

“However, we strongly encourage those at higher risk to either avoid cold-smoked fish or first cook it until steaming hot all the way through. This will ensure that any listeria present in the product is killed before it is eaten.

“While the risk of listeria is generally low for most people, caregivers should avoid serving cold-smoked fish to family and friends who may be more vulnerable to infection if it hasn’t been cooked first.”

Dr Gauri Godbole, Deputy Director Gastrointestinal Infections Food Safety and One Health at the UK Health Security Agency, added: “While smoked fish has a higher risk of carrying listeria, the overall risk to the population is very low.

“However, some people are more likely to get a serious infection including those who are pregnant and those with weakened immune systems. The risk also increases with age.

“Most people who are affected by listeriosis will have no symptoms or experience mild diarrhoea which subsides in a few days.

“Those who are more vulnerable can be at risk of severe illness such as meningitis and life-threatening sepsis.

“Listeriosis in pregnancy can cause very serious illness in mothers and their babies.”