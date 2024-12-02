The kind offer is being made by Marmaris barber’s shop in Tenby, whose staff are willing to travel up to five miles radius to provide their services to those who may not be otherwise able to make the trip into town.

In a Facebook post, barber R.O, Kan said: "Hello, on the 8th December, Marmaris barber shop is offering their services free of charge just to elderly or disabled that isn’t able to walk far or get about.

“We are willing to travel around Tenby, Saundersfoot and a five mile radius to your homes.

“If you would like an appointment please contact me on 07575705905. Thank you for reading and merry Christmas to you all.”

The fine example of Christmas kindness from the shop on The Norton has won great praise from local people.

Said one: “Such wonderful festive community spirit, well done fellas, leading the way in how to treat and respect people in our wonderful Tenby community.

"Other businesses in the service sector might do well to learn from this.”

Describing the offer as “what a lovely thing to do”, others added: “More people like you is what we need, thank you for this,” and “What a great Xmas gesture for the elderly people of the Tenby plus area.”