Following the closure of St Davids GP Surgery, Paul Sage was moved to Solva Surgery (Meddygfa Penrhyn Surgery).

When Mr Sage called on November 18 to schedule an appointment, he was told everything was fully booked for two weeks and received a phone call session within a one-week period instead.

Mr Sage said: “I rang the doctors in Solva to be told there were no appointments in the last two weeks of November and that nothing could be booked in December because the calendar had not opened up on the system.

“I don’t think that’s acceptable. In the past, I never even waited two or three days. In fairness, the GP did ring me in the end, asked me a few questions and recommended I get an X-ray. Still, I’m looking at the new year for an appointment.”

Furthermore, according to a letter Mr Sage received from Hywel Dda University Health Board, another GP was meant to be transferred to Solva.

He continued: “The letter said they would be transferring a paid GP. But they forgot to mention she wouldn’t be working due to maternity leave for at least a year. It is very misleading.”

Jill Paterson, director of primary care, community and long-term care at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “I am sorry to hear that the patient was unhappy with the length of time they had to wait for a GP appointment at the Meddygfa Penrhyn Surgery – we do aim to see patients as soon as possible.

“We can’t comment on individual cases, due to patient confidentiality. If a patient indicates that they need an urgent appointment, we make every effort to see that patient on the same day. However, in some cases, a patient’s case can be assessed and then booked as routine because it is not considered to be a clinical priority.

“I would like to encourage the patient to raise their concerns with the practice manager, so we are able to review the reported issues on an individual basis.

“I am happy to reassure patients that the rota at Meddygfa Penrhyn is fully staffed.”

Mr Sage’s dilemma comes after transferred patients from St Davids Surgery expressed concern about travelling to Solva for appointments.

Many former patients of St Davids Surgery also protested the closure of their surgery in June.