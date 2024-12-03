With Brits sending gifts across the nation (20 per cent) and abroad (17 per cent) this year, Post Office is reminding the public of the importance to post presents early to ensure gifts arrive on time.

The Post Office has announced that it is expecting Monday, December 9, will be the busiest day across UK branches this festive season.

Postmaster Richard Fleetwood, who runs a Post Office in Newcastle, offers advice for those sending parcels: “We know buying for loved ones can be stressful, as you want to make sure you’re getting something personal that they’ll appreciate.

"Save* some jingle when you buy Tracked postage online and get proof of postage too! Buy yours today: https://t.co/pH4fEmlSiT



*when you buy online vs over the counter" pic.twitter.com/s8ECpLLbcT — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) November 30, 2024

“Once you’ve decided what you’re buying, it’s our job to make sure it gets there safely and on time.

“Branches like mine are a one stop shop for anyone planning to post this Christmas, as we have a choice of delivery carriers in-store including Evri, DPD, Royal Mail and Parcelforce.

“You can also use our tracking services to follow your parcel’s progress across all our carriers and feel reassured it has arrived safely by opting for a signature on arrival.

“And if you don’t fancy braving the cold and the crowds, our Parcels Online service enables you to purchase postage online, and all you need to do is drop it off in your local branch.”

Royal Mail recommends final posting dates for Christmas

If you’re sending post with 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For postage, the last recommended posting date is Wednesday, December 18.

For 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48, it’s Friday, December 20.

For Royal Mail Tracked 24, the last recommended posting date is Saturday, December 21 and for Special Delivery Guaranteed it’s Monday, December 23.

Nick Landon, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Mail, said: “Every year we pull out all the stops to deliver Christmas for our customers.

"We will have an additional 16,000 seasonal workers and almost 4,000 new vans, trucks and trailers added to the fleet in time for Christmas.

"It’s our busiest time of year and we plan all year round to help ensure we deliver the best possible service for UK consumers and businesses.”