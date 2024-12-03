The benefit was previously available to almost everyone in the UK born before September 25, 1957 to help cover their heating costs.

However, from this winter only those on Pension Credit or means-tested benefits will get the Winter Fuel Payment.

The Treasury said the changes would see the number of pensioners receiving the payments fall from 11.4 million to 1.5 million – so just under 10 million would miss out.

They added that about £1.5 billion will be saved per year by targeting winter fuel payments.

For the majority of people, the deadline to become eligible for the Winter Fuel Payments has passed.

However, there are households who can still qualify for the £300 cost of living payment.

Pension Credit applications can be backdated by three months, meaning pensioners who apply for the benefit by December 21 will also qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment.

What is Pension Credit?





Pension Credit is designed to help people over State Pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.

It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £218.15 per week for single pensioners and to £332.95 for couples.

Recommended Reading:

You could get an extra £81 a week if you claim any of the following disability benefits:

Attendance Allowance

the middle or highest rate from the care component of Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

the daily living component of Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

the daily living component of Adult Disability Payment (ADP) at the standard or enhanced rate

Currently, around 1.4 million pensioners in Britain receive Pension Credit. However, many are still not claiming this extra financial help.

Other benefits are also available to those on pension credit such as assistance with housing and council tax costs, as well as scoring extra help with heating bills.