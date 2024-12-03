Cost-of-living experts have come up with some simple financial steps that could slash household bills by around £2,827 -a-year.

Analysis by AI household money-saver Nous.co reveals eight tweaks to your outgoings could save a typical home £236- a-month – the equivalent of an 8% payrise for the average UK earner.

One of the simplest savings for a typical UK household includes slashing £443 off annual food costs by switching to supermarket own brands for the year.

Other savings include £642 on mobile phone contracts, £539 on gym memberships, £429 on broadband, £126 on energy bills, and £200 on car and home insurance.

Greg Marsh, Nous.co CEO, said : “There are plenty of areas where people can make savings by being savvy – and by getting tools like Nous to do it for you. Add them together and it amounts to a big chunk of free cash.”

How to cut your household bills by £3,000

Switch to supermarket own brands - £443

The average weekly food shop for a typical family of two adults and two children is £85.10 , or £4,425.20 a year.

Research by Kantar suggests switching to supermarket own brands cuts grocery bills by 10 per cent. Do that and save £443 – only the keenest brand fans will spot the difference.

Mobile phones - £642

The average monthly mobile bill for 3GB if you’re out of contract is £31.79, or £381 annually, according to Nous data, but you can get a 3GB sim-only deal for a fiver.

Switch to that and save £321 a year – or £642 for a typical two-phone household.

Broadband - £429

The average out-of-contract broadband deal for 20GB costs £59.75 a month, Nous data shows. But you can get a similar deal for as little as £24 a month, a saving of £35.75 or £429 a year.

Gym membership - £539

The average monthly gym membership costs £44.29 and figures show that two-thirds of them go unused.

Ditch the membership and go for a run instead and you’ll be £539 better off.

Energy bills - £126

Most households can save at least £126 on their energy bills by switching with Nous, without having to commit to a fixed deal.

Nous members will also be alerted to new deals and savings when they become available.

Car and home insurance - £200

Official figures show that millions of people are overpaying for their home and car insurance by £200 each year.

Shop around when you come up for renewal and that’s how much extra cash you’ll have in your pocket.

Switch bank account - £375

Been with your bank forever? You could make hundreds by switching. Nationwide offers £200 and First Direct pays you £175 for switching your current account to them.

There’s small print to take into account, but stick to the rules, switch a couple of times a year and you’re quids in.

Downgrade your Netflix - £72

Paying £10.99 a month for the standard service? Downgrade to the standard version with adverts and get all your favourite programmes for £6 a month less.

Greg added: “This research shows just how much most of us can save on our bills – and how easy it is to end up out of pocket.

“It takes a huge amount of time and effort to stay on top of this stuff and most of us don't manage to. Unfortunately suppliers know this – and are only too happy to take advantage.

“We started Nous to help people navigate this minefield. We can save a typical household more than £500 on their bills, as well as taking on all the stress and admin.”