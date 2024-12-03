Henry Tufnell, MP for mid and south Pembrokeshire, visited St David's Cathedral last weekend to witness the bell ringing tradition and meet with the St Mary's Bell Restoration Project team.

The meeting highlighted the importance of preserving Pembroke's heritage and the challenges the restoration team faces.

St Mary's Church, at the centre of Pembroke, houses historic bells that have served the town for more than 260 years.

However, due to structural and safety concerns, these bells have been silent, missing out on significant civic and cultural events, including Remembrance Sunday and local celebrations.

A substantial sum of £150,000 from the £10.5million UK Government funding pot has been allocated to this restoration project.

However, delays in finalising the grant have stalled progress.

Mr Tufnell pledged his commitment to ensuring the project proceeds without further obstacles.

Mr Tufnell said: "Speaking with members of the St Mary's Bell Restoration Project at St David's Cathedral highlighted how much this initiative means to the people of Pembroke.

"Restoring these historic bells is about more than just tradition; it’s about community pride and keeping our heritage alive for future generations.

"I’m determined to help ensure this project gets the green light it needs and I will be doing everything in my power to ensure it happens."

The St Mary's Bell Restoration Project has received widespread support from residents and businesses, whose donations have helped secure the match funding required for the fund.

Completing the project would be a significant milestone, securing a piece of Pembroke's history for years to come.