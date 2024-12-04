Dyfed-Powys Police has developed a programme specifically for students aged 16 to 23, as this age group has been recognised as the most affected by gender-based violence in the nighttime economy.

The programme is made up of two strands, working with both student services staff and the students themselves.

It includes awareness-raising sessions, workshops, and training.

The aim of the sessions with staff and teachers is to ensure they have a deeper understanding of behaviours that could indicate a risk of perpetration, as well as being prepared to deal with disclosures of sexual violence from their students.

Dyfed-Powys Police’s prevention lead, superintendent Chris Neve, said: "As part of our prevention work, we’ve identified a group of people – namely college and university students – who are the most at risk of sexual harassment and violence while out at night.

"Based on this, we’ve developed a package of work which seeks to equip both students and those who work with them with the knowledge they need to keep themselves safe.

"Our aim is to help young people by giving them knowledge, confidence and skills to recognise and respond to sexual harassment, violence and discrimination, as well as working more widely with our partners in education to provide tools and information to teachers and support staff who are in close contact with them.

"We are committed to ending violence against women and girls and recognise that to do this the whole community needs to work together.

"This project is part of a wider strategy with engagement spanning generations from schoolchildren through to police officers, police staff and our partners."

So far, more than 600 students have attended awareness events, with positive feedback on the relevance and depth of information discussed.

Staff have reported increased confidence in handling student disclosures, while students found the advice on identifying potential offenders beneficial.

The programme has also delivered a series of sextortion workshops, raising awareness of what constitutes an offence, how to report it, and where to find support.

Further online training events are now planned, which will cover dealing with disclosures in more depth, along with guidance on staying safe on social media.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: "It is so important that we provide key information to young people and educational staff in schools, universities, and colleges across Dyfed-Powys.

"For change to happen, we must all play our part."

The Dyfed-Powys Police Upstander Programme is jointly funded by the Home Office Safer Streets 5 fund, which focuses on attitudinal and behaviour changes to improve understanding and confidence aimed at supporting the commitment to end violence against women and girls and to create safe spaces in our communities.

Other initiatives currently being delivered include vulnerability and awareness training through performance in education aimed at 14 to 16-year-olds and staff in schools; Man Ally training for police officers, police staff and partners; and a community-wide communications campaign focusing on unacceptable behaviour and raising awareness of sexual harassment in public spaces.