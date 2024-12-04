Rebecca Park, from Tregaron, is the mother of four-year-old Luca, who has been battling a rare and aggressive spinal cord tumour since he was just 15 weeks old.

Luca was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of tumour, a grade four, which was wrapped around his spinal cord.

Due to the tumour’s location, it is inoperable and therefore incurable.

Ms Park was told that Luca might only have weeks to live.

Luca began treatment at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff but unfortunately became unwell within days of starting the treatment.

Recalling that heartbreaking period, she said: "No one thought Luca would make it through that weekend.

"In the blink of an eye, the future we had planned was torn away."

However, Luca started making small improvements and eventually completed a year of chemotherapy, supported by multiple blood and platelet transfusions.

When discussing Luca’s lifesaving transfusions, Ms Park said: "I want to thank the generosity of total strangers for providing Luca with these lifesaving gifts.

"I'm often asked, 'What can I do to help?'.

Luca needed transfusions (Image: Welsh Blood Service)

"The answer is, if you want to help Luca along with anyone fighting cancer, please consider donating.

"Luca simply wouldn't be here without blood and platelet donations.

"The generosity of total strangers has saved our little boy, not once, but twice."

Luca’s cancer is now in a stable condition, and he is continuing to defy all odds.

He is now four years old and looking forward to another Christmas with family and friends.

Alan Prosser, director of the Welsh Blood Service, said: "Stories like Luca’s are difficult to read, but for mum Rebecca and dad Paul, they know how critical donations are for patients in need, and how much they’ve helped their family celebrate another joyous Christmas together.

"Every day, the Welsh Blood Service needs around 350 blood donations to help hospitals across the country.

"Around 75 per cent of blood donations go to treating medical conditions like Luca’s and hospitals need a readily available supply of all blood types even on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Luca is now defying odds (Image: Welsh Blood Service)

"In our service, we see the difference donors make every day, but now, as part of our ‘Seeing Is Believing’ campaign donors will too, by receiving a message telling them which hospital has received their red cells or platelets.

"It’s one of the new ways we can show our appreciation to all our donors for sparing an hour of their time to help someone in need."

To book a lifesaving donation or to find out more, please visit the Welsh Blood website or call 0800 252 266.