Mr Davies said the decision came as a “substantial minority” of his party did not support him and his position was “untenable”.

In a letter to the chairman of the Welsh Conservative Party, Bernard Gentry, he said: “I write to inform you of my resignation as Leader of the Welsh Conservative Group in the Senedd, once a successor is elected. I do so with regret.”

With deep regret, I have today resigned as Leader of the Welsh Conservative Senedd Group.



Read my letter below. pic.twitter.com/1551GYkztt — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) December 3, 2024

“Last week, a group of Senedd members approached me, threatening to resign their positions in shadow cabinet if I did not agree to step down as leader.

“I therefore requested a motion of confidence in my leadership to be held at a meeting this morning.

“This vote has now taken place. It was clear from the result that a substantial minority of the Group do not support our approach, despite it being the only viable strategy available.

“While I would have been honoured to continue as leader, my position is consequently untenable.”

Mr Davies also thanked his supporters and staff and said his approach had enjoyed “widespread support” among the membership.

The former leader joined the Welsh Conservatives party back in 1997 and stood as a parliamentary candidate in Cardiff West in 2001 and in Brecon & Radnorshire in 2005.

He was first elected to the Senedd in 2007 on the South Wales Central regional list and held Conservative Shadow Ministerial posts for Transport, Business, Education and Health.

Mr Davies was first elected as Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in 2011.

In 2020 he was awarded a CBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.