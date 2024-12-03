Lockdown procedures were temporarily enacted at Withybush General Hospital in Haverfordwest after police were called to the site.

A spokesperson for Hywel Dda University Health Board, which oversees the running of the hospital, said that the unspecified incident had now been resolved.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "Lockdown procedures were put in place at Withybush Hospital as a precaution for staff and patient safety.

"No-one was harmed and police assisted on site. The site followed established lockdown procedures due to a potential threat.

"Access to the site and the hospital was restricted for a short period of time. This situation is now resolved and access to site has been re-established.

"We would like to thank staff, patients and our partners for their assistance in managing this situation."

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We have been supporting the health board with an incident.”