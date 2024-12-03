North Wales Police said that the tragic discovery was made in the Rossett area last Wednesday (November 27).

Witnesses reported seeing around ten police cars rushing to the scene just after 11am.

A statement from the force said: "Shortly after 11am on November 27, a report concerning the safety of a man was made to police. Following enquiries, officers sadly located a man’s body in the Rossett area.

"His family, and the coroner, have been informed. The circumstances of the man’s death are not being treated as suspicious."