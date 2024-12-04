Many high street banks are offering incentives, alongside attractive savings rates and other benefits.

And Martin Lewis' team suggests that switching to a new bank account could be a good move at this time of year.

Some offer a simple cash bonus, others higher interest on savings, or even cashback on everyday spending.

To help you maximise the offers out there, Martin Lewis and his Money Saving Expert team have compiled a list of the best deals currently available.

These offers come with caveats, though. You will need to put sizeable sums into the accounts, but if you're working, that might not be a problem.

Santander Edge

Santander Edge requires a minimum monthly pay-in of £500 (equivalent to £6,000 annual salary). With a service rating of 60% 'Great' and 12% 'Poor', the payout deadline is 19th February.

Santander Edge offers you £150 upfront, plus cashback on bills and groceries. For £3/month, you'll earn 1% cashback on your bills, including council tax, energy, and broadband, plus 1% on grocery and travel purchases.

Lloyds

Club Lloyds requires a minimum pay-in of £2,000/month (equivalent to £28,500 annual salary). It has a service rating of 54% 'Great' and 16% 'Poor'.

The payout deadline is 4th December. Club Lloyds could be perfect if you're seeking a premium upfront offer.

You'll receive £200 immediately, but to access this, you'll need to meet the hefty £2,000 monthly pay-in requirement. Besides the cash, you can select perks like 12 months of Disney+ or six cinema tickets.

The linked 6.25% regular saver allows you to save £400/month for a year, earning up to £150 in interest. For the cash, you'll need to switch accounts with at least three direct debits.

While the £28,500 salary requirement might not suit everyone, it's one of the highest cash bonuses available right now.

NatWest Reward Account

The NatWest Reward Account requires a minimum pay-in of £1,250/month (equivalent to £16,000 annual salary). The Service Rating is 58% 'Great' and 14% 'Poor'.

The deadline for the NatWest payout is 6th December. The bank's offer includes a £180 upfront bonus, an additional £36 annual cashback, and a substantial 6.17% interest on its linked regular saver.

You can earn £5 each month, while a £2 fee will give you a net cashback of £3 every month. This means you could have an extra £216 in your pocket after the first year just by using it as your main account.

To qualify for the bonus and cashback, you must deposit at least £1,250 monthly, set up two direct debits of £2 or more, and log into mobile banking each month. Additionally, you can save up to £150/month in the 6.17% regular saver, building your savings with minimal effort.