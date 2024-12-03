Police were called to Withybush General Hospital in Haverfordwest at 11am after lockdown procedures were put in place in response to an emergency incident.

Despite access to the site being restricted, police arrived and confirmed there was no legitimate threat.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police has today been in attendance at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.

“The force was contacted at around 11am, reporting that a potential threat had been received. Enquiries quickly established that the threat was a hoax.

“A woman has been detained under the Mental Health Act and enquiries are ongoing.”

Earlier today, a spokesperson for Hywel Dda University Health Board, which oversees the running of the hospital, said: "Lockdown procedures were put in place at Withybush Hospital as a precaution for staff and patient safety.

"No-one was harmed and police assisted on site. The site followed established lockdown procedures due to a potential threat.

"Access to the site and the hospital was restricted for a short period of time. This situation is now resolved and access to site has been re-established.

"We would like to thank staff, patients and our partners for their assistance in managing this situation."