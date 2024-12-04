In a prime location at one of the entrances to Pembroke Dock the former Cleddau Bridge Hotel has been a derelict site since a fire in March 2019, which brought emergency services from as far afield as Ammanford, Aberystwyth and Swansea.

The site has been purchased by Castell Group Property Specialists who specialise in delivering affordable housing in South Wales and have undertaken a joint development deal with Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) and that deal was agreed back in April.

Castell Group Property Specialists, through agent Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd, sought permission from the council’s December 3 planning committee to demolish what is left of the hotel, with a development of affordable housing units, with landscaping and ecological enhancements, the housing being 100 per cent affordable, in a mix of a mix of social rent and affordable housing.

Initial discussions with the council were for 38 affordable units, which has been lowered to 35 in a mix of 16 one-bed units, 11 two-bed units, six three-bed units and two four- bed units.

The applicants have said: “The application offers an opportunity to find a solution to the redevelopment of the site, which has now been vacant and derelict now for some five years, and to make a significant contribution towards meeting the affordable housing needs of the area. The proposal is unique in that the scheme would be in the form of 100 per cent affordable housing.”

Speaking at the meeting, agent Andrew Vaughan-Harries, responding to a question from Cllr Rhys Jordan on the ‘affordable’ make-up of the houses, said: “It’s going to be a new site of council houses, a private package to develop these 35 houses; if and when these houses are built they will be acquired by Pembrokeshire County Council as the next phase of housing stock. It will be your council houses for Pembroke Dock.”

The recommendation of approval was moved by Pembroke Dock councillor Tony Wilcox, seconded by fellow ‘Dock councillor Brian Hall, who said: “I can remember it being built, probably the same as Tony, it was the hotel to go to for events and dances, especially New Year’s Eve; I remember the fire and services being called.

“When people are crossing the [Cleddau] bridge they say: ‘What’s that mess?’ It’s going to be an asset for the town, I’m glad it’s coming to us today.”

The application was unanimously approved by members.

A previous planning application for the demolition of the hotel and siting of a residential care home

2019 fire

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has previously said the 2019 fire was started by a deliberate act.

Following a fire investigation, Dyfed-Powys Police said they found there to be insufficient evidence to identify a suspect.