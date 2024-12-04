The supermarket giant is recalling its Tesco 8 Chicken Tsukune Skewers due to an incorrect use by date being printed on the packaging.

The packs claim to have a use by date of December 23, when the use by date should be December 10.

The affected skewers come in packs of 280g.

Tuesday 3 December - Tesco recalls Tesco 8 Chicken Tsukune Skewers because of incorrect use by date on the packaging #FoodAlert https://t.co/hvNQwWww3d pic.twitter.com/bolYwtiY6Z — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) December 3, 2024

A Tesco spokesman said: “An extension of the use by date could pose a risk to health, if the product is kept past the correct shelf life of the product.

“If you’ve bought an affected product with batch code 241025, please don’t eat it.

“Instead, return it to Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

“For any further enquiries, please contact Tesco Customer Service Team on 0800 505 555.”

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency added: “Tesco is recalling the above product and has issued a recall notice to alert customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.