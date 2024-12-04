Homebase announced that it was going into administration last month. The DIY and gardening retailer has two stores in Wales, one of which is located at Haverfordwest’s Wyndham Retail Park.

The joint administrators acting for Homebase, Gavin Park, Gavin Maher and Adele Macleod of Teneo Financial Advisory Limited, have completed a sale of up to 70 UK stores to IP to CDS (Superstores International) trading as The Range and Wilko, which is expected to secure up to 1,600 jobs.

Homebase stores will continue to trade until handed over to CDS. Homebase had recently completed on the sale of 11 UK stores to Sainsbury’s and has exchanged on a further three.

The remaining 49 UK stores will continue to trade as normal while the joint administrators continue active discussions with interested parties.

It is, at present unclear where Haverfordwest’s Homebase store fits into all this, with a spokesperson for Teneo unable to confirm if the Haverfordwest store would be closing and if so, when.

“We are not giving out any additional detail beyond what was in the original announcement,” said the spokesperson. “All stores are continuing to trade.”

A statement by Homebase said that the company had experienced a decline in sales over the last three years, resulting from worsening consumer confidence and available discretionary spend, which has coincided with a rise in input costs and supply chain disruption.

Homebase employs around 3,600 staff across its UK operations and there were not expected to be immediate redundancies while the administrators urgently assess the position of the companies.

All employee wages and benefits will be paid for their period of employment. Customer orders will still be fulfilled as far as possible and arrangements will be put in place to allow gift vouchers to be used.

“It has been an incredibly challenging three years for the home and garden improvement market,” said Damian McGloughlin, CEO of Homebase.

He said that the business had have taken many and wide-ranging actions to improve trading but these had not had the necessary effect.

He said that his priority continues to be the company’s team members.

“I want to thank our team members and supplier partners from the bottom of my heart for their hard work and commitment over many years.”

Gavin Maher, Joint Administrator added: “The sale to CDS preserves the Homebase brand and secures a significant number of jobs and we hope to complete sales of additional stores over the coming weeks.

“The remainder of the stores will continue to trade whilst buyers are sought. We thank Homebase’s team members and other stakeholders for their continued support.”