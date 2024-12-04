In an application submitted to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the town council seeks permission for a change of use of the café, empty since late 2022, to allow for the relocation of the town council office from its current location off the entrance corridor of the main De Valence Pavilion building, Upper Frog Street, to the vacant area at the front of the Pavilion to increase service provision through a community information hub.

The application also seeks permission to install a One Banx machine in association with an – as yet unnamed - national building society to provide access to cash deposit and withdrawal services across all banks who are part of the Open Banking Network.

In a supporting statement, Tenby Town Council says the new offices “will enable Tenby Town Council to provide office space that is more inclusive; it will be spacious, well-lit and step free, with wide access doors, ensuring people with mobility issues, visual impairment, cognitive challenges and other disabilities find the premises physically accessible,” as well as being visible and directly accessed from Upper Frog Street, in Tenby's town centre; people with visual impairment no longer needing to navigate through the De Valence Pavilion's corridor in order to locate the office.

It adds: “The present location of the office space, along a corridor inside the building with no natural light, a narrow door and very little space, makes it likely that most local residents and other potential visitors would avoid making an in-person visit unless they have good reason or are already regular visitors. There is no satisfactory way of addressing these barriers to accessibility in the present office location.

“Tenby Town Council is committed to providing an accessible, welcoming and equitable space for everyone as far as we can, and our new office is designed, and will be run, with this intention. While we appreciate there will always be space for improvements, we will continue to learn, adapt and improve the accessibility and quality of our office and public interactions in the future.”

The application will be considered by national park planners at a later date.