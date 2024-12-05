Lisa Gostling has been serving in the role on an interim basis since February, pending the appointment of a permanent chief executive officer..

The health board announced the appointment of Professor Phil Kloer as CEO in October and now Ms Gostling will serve as his deputy on a permanent basis.

Professor Kloer said: "I am delighted that, following a competitive process, Lisa is appointed to the post of deputy chief executive officer, a responsibility that she will hold in addition to her post of executive director of workforce and organisational development.

"Lisa’s innovative approach to recruitment and to staff development has been of great benefit to our health board – including the development of our culture and values that shapes our work every day, and the establishment of the Apprenticeship Program that has seen us enable several local people to join our Hywel Dda teams and develop their career with us.

"Lisa has also been instrumental in supporting our work to reduce our dependency upon agency staffing and building our substantive workforce - ensuring greater sustainability and quality in our teams.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Lisa in her new role and wish her every success for the future."

Ms Gostling said: "It is an honour to be appointed to this position and support Phil, our board, and our teams across the health board in delivering health care for our communities.

"I look forward to building on the foundations of the past six months and working with our team of staff who are all dedicated to improving the health and well-being of current and future generations."

Ms Gostling has been with Hywel Dda and its predecessor organisations since 1993.

She relocated from the West Midlands to Pembrokeshire to develop her career within the workforce and organisational development teams at the health board.

Since 2015, she has been a member of the executive team and board as director of workforce and organisational development.

She holds a CIPD qualification from Sandwell College and is a keen Welsh learner.