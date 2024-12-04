Pembrokeshire County Council, through agent Asbri Planning, is seeking permission to demolish the former Hakin Infants School, Picton Road, Hakin, Milford Haven.

Works proposed also include the construction of a bat house and ecological enhancement area.

A supporting statement says: “The former school buildings are boarded up, whereas the gardens and play areas have become overgrown. This is one of three schools to close in the last decade within the local area, alongside Hubberston VC School and Hakin Junior School, which have already been demolished.

“This application forms part of a wider strategy for the site. An outline application for residential development will be submitted in order to confirm the development in principle in land use terms is acceptable. A reserved matters application would follow on from outline approval in order to confirm the details of the actual development to be built.”

It also seeks permission for a bat box as a bat survey report “revealed that the building acts as a bat roost for low numbers of brown long-eared bats, greater horseshoe bats and lesser horseshoe bats.”

It finishes: “The proposed work seeks to demolish and remove the former school buildings and surrounding hard standing within the eastern half of the site. The playing fields and vegetation located to the west of the site will remain unaffected by the demolition works and would therefore remain intact.”

The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.