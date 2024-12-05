The talented learners also secured two highly commended awards at the competition, which took place in Manchester in November.

A total of 12 students from the college made it to the UK finals after impressing in the national qualifiers.

They joined more than 400 competitors from across the UK, vying for medals in more than 40 different skills.

Pembrokeshire College's medal haul included a gold medal for Ross Muller in the Inclusive Skills Horticulture competition, as well as gold medals for the Inclusive Skills Enterprise team, made up of Ryan Lambert, Denver Picton, and Kirsty Jones.

Erin Owens secured silver in Beauty Therapy, while Dylan Jenkins and Mason Briskham picked up bronze in Inclusive Skills Media.

Highly commended awards went to Luke Roberts in Welding and Kaya Mujica in Beauty Therapy.

Skills minister Jacqui Smith said: "Congratulations to everyone who participated in this year’s magnificent competition.

"Each of you has showcased the exceptional talent and promise of our future workforce.

"Competitions like WorldSkills UK are so important in nurturing talent, providing a vital platform for young people to develop the skills they need to seize opportunities and achieve growth.

"Huge thank you to the judges, mentors, and organisers whose hard work and dedication make these events possible.

"Your efforts are helping to inspire and empower the next generation to succeed."

Dr Barry Walters, principal at Pembrokeshire College, said: "We are incredibly proud of all the learners who made it through to the UK finals.

"Competing at this level is proven to enhance a young person’s skills as well as helping them to develop key interpersonal and employability skills.

"As a college, we are committed to equipping our learners with the skills to proactively contribute to the local, national, and global economy and taking part in skills competitions forms a key part of this."

To find out more about the range of courses available at the college, visit the Pembrokeshire College website.