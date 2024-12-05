Jackie Morris's classic cat picture book, I am Cat, has been re-released as a large-format gift edition.

The book, originally published in 2012, follows the dreams of a domestic cat and showcases 10 different species of wild cats, each depicted in their unique environments.

These include a tiger in the jungle, a cheetah on the African plains, a jaguar in a forest river, a wild cat in the Scottish Highlands, and a snow leopard in the Himalayas.

The new edition features full-spread illustrations and is intended for readers of all ages.

Ms Morris, who is also known for her work on The Lost Words, an international bestseller created with Robert McFarlane, has always had a passion for cats, both big and small.

Her other popular works include The Panda’s Child, One Cheetah, One Cherry, The Seal Children, and Mrs Noah’s Pockets.

MS Morris has received numerous accolades for her work, including the CILIP Kate Greenaway Medal in 2019.

Her latest book is priced at £20.

It contains 40 pages of colour illustrations and is suitable for children aged three and over.