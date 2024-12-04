Few people have more stories to tell about Solva than Matthew Raggett.
This week, he’ll be launching his new book, aptly titled I Caught Crabs in Solva Harbour.
The book will include many amusing stories about his local village, sporting tales from years of being involved with Solva AFC, the harbour itself and profiles on a host of well-known local characters.
If you are after a perfect stocking filler and want a signed copy in time for Christmas, Matthew will be launching his book at Ship Inn, Solva, this Friday night, December 6, with the event starting at 6.30pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here