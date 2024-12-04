Officers attended the scene shortly before 8pm after they received reports of an incident on Wentworth Close.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the gathering was related to the housing of a sex offender in the area.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called at 7.50pm on Tuesday, December 3 to a report of a protest being held outside a property in Hubberston.

“The protest passed peacefully, and no arrests were made.”