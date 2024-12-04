The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 3pm on Friday (December 6) until 6am on Sunday (December 8).

The warning will cover the entirety of Wales (along with most of the UK), including Haverfordwest, Tenby, St Davids and Fishguard.

The heavy rain and strong winds could cause damage to buildings, flooding, power outages and may also pose a danger to life, according to the Met Office.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across Pembrokeshire due to heavy rain and strong winds.

The conditions associated with the yellow weather warning are also set to cause:

Longer journey times and cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

Damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Flooding (which could also cause damage to buildings)

Spray and flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Power cuts and disruptions to other services such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some communities could become cut off by flooded roads

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris

Fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Some road and bridges closures

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

A Met Office spokesperson added: "A deep low may cross England and Wales from Friday afternoon, clearing to the east Saturday night.

"The low may bring a period of strong winds to much of the warning area, with some heavy rain likely to the north and west of the low centre, and some hill snow in the north (above about 200 metres).

"Around 15-25 mm of rain may fall quite widely, more particularly across central, northern and western parts of England and Wales, with exposed higher ground in the north and west (particularly parts of Wales, which are at greatest risk of seeing flooding impacts) perhaps locally seeing closer to 50-70 mm.

"Winds may quite widely gust to around 40-50 mph inland but locally could gust in excess of 60 mph, whilst around coasts, winds may gust to 60-70 mph, perhaps locally nearer 80 mph. The wind and rain may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by yellow weather warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

The yellow weather warning is set to impact all of of Wales. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risks it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.



"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.



"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.



"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.



"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across Pembrokeshire from 3pm on Friday (December 6) until 6am on Sunday (December 8).