The Pembrokeshire u3a wind ensemble, based in Merlin's Bridge, is preparing to bring festive cheer with a mix of classic and unique pieces.

The group, comprising local music enthusiasts, will play a repertoire that includes both traditional favourites and fresh selections.

The ensemble promises that its Christmas performance will have something for everyone, aiming to add a touch of novelty even to the most played-out carols to find a unique selling point.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Hopefully this year we have achieved that, and although by popular request we will feature many of the Christmas classics, there will be some very different musical baubles."

The concert will open with the timeless "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas."

The programme will also include several pieces that reflect the annual Christmas fantasy of a sleigh ride through a snowy landscape.

Kevin Riley's "The Snow Buggy" offers a modern twist on this theme, alongside Prokofiev’s classic "Troika", "Jingle Bells" and "A One Horse Sleigh Ride."

In a departure from the usual bright and bouncy festive tunes, the ensemble has included two soulful and thought-provoking pieces.

Both written as choral works, "All Is Well" and the 14th Century French piece "Angelus Ad Virginem (Gabriel to Mary Came)" offer a more contemplative take on the season.

Other highlights include a modern classic from Neville Holder and James Lea, better known as Slade's "Merry Christmas Everybody."

The ensemble will also perform Leroy Anderson’s "A Christmas Festival," which intricately weaves many Christmas tunes into a lively overture.

The u3a wind ensemble invites the public to enjoy their festive programme at one of two performances.

The first will be on Thursday, December 12 at 2pm in Merlin's Bridge Community Hall.

The second will be on Thursday, December 19 at 7pm in Simpson's Cross Community Hall.