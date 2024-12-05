Pembrokeshire County Council has launched a festive information hub.
The updated 'Christmas in Pembrokeshire' webpage offers essential details on council services during the Christmas and New Year period.
Key information includes changes to bin collection schedules, free parking days, and the opening hours of leisure centres and libraries.
The website also features tips for winter driving, updated bus timetables, salting routes, and details about Pembrokeshire Christmas markets.
Further content covers recycling guidelines and information on Christmas tree disposal.
For more information, visit the Pembrokeshire County Council's Christmas in Pembrokeshire webpage.
