The operators of Withyhedge Landfill Site, RML, voluntarily ceased waste disposal activities in mid-May this year.

This was following two regulation notices from Natural Resources Wales and Pembrokeshire County Council pursuing legal action.

Local residents said that the odours and gases from the site were affecting their health and their enjoyment of their homes and gardens.

During the time it did not accept waste RML worked to cap all remaining waste onsite and to install gas collection infrastructure.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) says that the company has made ‘significant improvements to the landfill gas management system between June and September.

In the future open areas of waste will be kept to a minimum through temporary capping of the cells and when final waste heights are achieved permanent capping will be installed RML has now notified NRW that it intends to recommence waste disposal activities in the week beginning December 9.

The company has submitted updated waste acceptance procedures which are currently being reviewed by NRW.

It will take several weeks before the site returns to full capacity, and initially waste will only come from the recycling sites which form part of RML’s wider business group in Cardiff.

The number of waste deliveries is expected to steadily increase until it reaches a maximum rate of approximately 35 deliveries per day.

The company says that it will provide updates on its website in advance of activities resuming at Withyhedge Landfill.

NRW says that it will have an active presence at the landfill in the following weeks to ensure compliance. It will also have an active presence at the Cardiff-based sites from where waste will be sent to Withyhedge.

NRW says that the number of odour complaints it has received relating to the site have significantly decreased; 23 reports were received in October and just four in November.

When the landfill begins to accept waste again NRW will make checks on the existing management systems.

Fugitive emission surveys will take place across the site, and regular offsite odour assessments will be carried out.

Mobile hydrogen sulphide equipment will be used to check odour complaints.

Pembrokeshire County Council says that it will work closely with NRW to carry out a series of joint visits and odour monitoring as well as checking waste brought onto site.

Council officers will be reacting to odour complaints in a responsive manner and will visit and assess the level of impact.

The council site wants to provide continued monitoring during this period which includes the continuous Hydrogen Sulphide monitor at Spittal school.

NRW said that the investigation into previous events at the landfill site is on-ongoing and no further information on this can be shared on this at present.

A drop in session about the future of the site will take place on tomorrow, Thursday, December 5, between 3pm and 7pm at Spittal Church Hall, SA62 5QP.

Representatives from Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC), Public Health Wales (PHW) and Hywel Dda Health Board - will be at the hall to provide information and answer queries about the landfill.