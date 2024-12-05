Samuel Kurtz, MS for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, has called on people to support independent businesses in the lead-up to Small Business Saturday on December 7.

The annual event, which started in the UK in 2012, highlights the vital role small businesses play in communities and encourages people to shop locally, especially during the festive season.

Mr Kurtz said: "Small Business Saturday is a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on the incredible independent shops and businesses that make our towns and villages so special.

"In west Wales, we’re fortunate to have a wealth of unique, high-quality local businesses that deserve our support, especially in light of economic challenges like Labour’s budget pressures and rising National Insurance."

The campaign, now in its 12th year, stresses the importance of supporting local businesses not just during Christmas, but all year round.

Mr Kurtz added: "Shopping locally keeps money in our communities, rather than sending it to the shareholders of large corporations.

"By choosing to support small businesses, we’re helping them survive and thrive, which benefits us all."

He also pointed out the wider impact of supporting local businesses, saying: "Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, creating jobs, fostering entrepreneurship, and adding character to our high streets.

"By supporting them, we’re not just making purchases, we’re making an investment in the future of our communities, not supporting far away shareholders.

"Let’s keep this momentum going all year round and ensure our independent businesses flourish."

Mr Kurtz encourages everyone in Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire to participate in Small Business Saturday by visiting local shops, cafes, and service providers.