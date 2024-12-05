The Welsh Government's retail, leisure, and hospitality rates relief scheme is offering a 40 per cent discount on non-domestic rates bills for 2024-25.

Eligible properties include shops, pubs, restaurants, gyms, performance venues, and hotels.

The relief will be applied to rates bills based on occupation between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2025.

More information and application forms can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website.