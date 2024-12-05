A reminder has gone out to Pembrokeshire businesses to apply for rate relief.
The Welsh Government's retail, leisure, and hospitality rates relief scheme is offering a 40 per cent discount on non-domestic rates bills for 2024-25.
Eligible properties include shops, pubs, restaurants, gyms, performance venues, and hotels.
The relief will be applied to rates bills based on occupation between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.
The deadline for applications is March 31, 2025.
More information and application forms can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here