Many high street banks are offering incentives, alongside attractive savings rates and other benefits.

And Martin Lewis' team suggests that switching to a new bank account could be a good move at this time of year.

Some offer a simple cash bonus, others higher interest on savings, or even cashback on everyday spending.

To help you maximise the offers out there, Martin Lewis and his Money Saving Expert team have compiled a list of the best deals currently available.

These offers come with caveats, though. You will need to put sizeable sums into the accounts, but if you're working, that might not be a problem.

First Direct 1st Account

First Direct 1st Account requires no minimum pay-in, but you need to deposit £1,000 within 45 days. It has a service rating of 90% 'Great' and 3% 'Poor'.

The payout deadline is 20th December. If top-notch customer service is what you're after, First Direct is a tough one to beat.

They offer an enticing £175 bonus and a 7% interest rate on its linked regular saver. The account also provides a 0% overdraft and no foreign transaction fees.

To qualify for the bonus, you need to deposit a total of £1,000 over 45 days, make 5+ debit card payments, and complete the switch.

Nationwide FlexDirect

The accounts require a minimum pay-in of £1,000 within 31 days. With a service rating of 87% 'Great' and only 4% 'Poor', the payout deadline is set for 8th December.

Nationwide's FlexDirect account offers an upfront £175, plus 6.5% interest on its regular saver. By depositing £200/month into the linked account, you can earn up to £85 in interest.

The account also offers 1% debit card cashback for the first year, although this isn't as generous as some other deals.