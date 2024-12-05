E.ON Next and EDF have both announced that they will pause charges for electricity at points over the festive season, including Christmas Day for both companies.

E.ON Next said customers will be able to get free energy on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with standing charges – a fixed daily amount that you pay regardless of how much energy you use – also waived for that period.

To be eligible for the E.ON Next offer, you must be signed up for the Next Reward Days 12-month Fixed Tariff, and have a smart meter installed in your home.

Julian Lennertz, chief commercial officer at E.ON Next, said: "As the festive season approaches we know many across the nation may be worried about making ends meet.

"Our new Free Electricity Days deal will help our customers enjoy their Christmas, without worry over the impact any extra electricity usage across these three key festive days will have on their energy bills.

"This is the first time E.ON Next has offered three consecutive days of free electricity and I am thrilled we are able to do this for our customers at a special time of year."

EDF is also offering free energy for customers on Christmas Day.

All customers need to do to access the Yuletide savings is sign-up to December’s Sunday Saver Challenge and they will automatically get the free hours between 8am-4pm on Christmas Day.

Rich Hughes, Director of Retail at EDF, said: “We know the festive period can be a time of increased costs for us all, so we’re thrilled to give back to our customers and hopefully make electricity costs one less thing to worry about when it comes to Christmas Day.

“With Sunday Saver, EDF is helping families across the country enjoy their favourite festive past-times for free, and not just on the Sundays in December - on Christmas Day too.

“Customers are really making the most of our Sunday Saver challenge already, so whether it’s charging new gifts, or using more appliances in the kitchen than usual; we’re supercharging Christmas - because, at EDF, change is in our power.”

EDF’s free hours of electricity on Christmas Day are available automatically to all customers who sign up to its December Sunday Saver Challenge and will be applied to their account just after Christmas.